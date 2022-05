This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — The Shelton High boys lacrosse team will be paying tribute to 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student James McGrath during the planned game between Shelton and Prep on Wednesday.

McGrath, a Shelton resident, was stabbed to death and three other people were injured late Saturday during an altercation at a Shelton home. No arrests have been made in the case to date.

The lacrosse team is purchasing and wearing its own baby blue shirts with the No. 7 — McGrath’s favorite color and his number on the Prep lacrosse team — in recognition of the teenager.

Amy Romano, a friend of the McGrath family and Shelton Board of Education member, has joined with other families in purchasing an additional more than 100 T-shirts to distribute to family and friends attending the game.

The Dimauro family of Shelton is also making and donating No. 7 stickers which the Shelton High team can wear on their helmets in honor of McGrath.

“This game shows the community coming together to pay tribute to what (McGrath) meant to all of us,” Romano said.

Shelton Printing is also donating its services for the event. Romano said anyone who brings a white or blue shirt to the shop can have a No. 7 placed on the shirt free.

“This was a tragedy,” said Shelton Printing owner Adam Kuna. “They came to me and asked for help. I wanted to help any way I could. Whoever drops off a shirt, I will put on the No. 7.”

The game will also include a special recognition of McGrath.

