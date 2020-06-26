Shelton plays host to forum on racism

SHELTON — A Naugatuck Valley Community Forum on Racism and Hate will be held beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, commonly known as The Slab.

Those attending are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. People must wear masks.

According to the notice about the forum on social media, “the purpose of this event is to allow community members to share their experiences and address the problem with racism within our communities. All speakers are welcome. Feel free to come share your story or come hang out and listen.”

