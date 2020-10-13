Shelton plays host to modified Columbus Day parade

SHELTON — Residents lined the downtown Sunday as the Columbus Day celebration moved through the city.

Because of the pandemic, the Council of Italian American Societies of Greater Bridgeport Inc. held its 112th Bridgeport Columbus Day Parade in a modified form.

The celebration of Columbus took place in five events, including invitation-only car parades, a flag-raising, a wreath-laying and a virtual concert. The festivities kicked off with a ceremonial raising of the Italian flag at Circolo Sportivo Italo Americanco Club in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport’s Columbus Day parade featured cars and trucks only — no marchers, dancers or musical groups permitted — beginning at Wayne Street and Jewett Avenue. Immediately following the Bridgeport Parade, the cars and trucks headed to Shelton, moving south on Howe Avenue and turning left onto Cornell Street.

“Mayor (Mark) Lauretti kept the spirit and memory of Christopher Columbus, one of Europe’s bravest explorers, alive on Sunday when he led a parade of Christopher Columbus supporters through downtown Shelton,” Anthony Simonetti, Shelton Republican Town Committee chair, said.

