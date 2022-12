SHELTON — The Bridgeport Police Department’s loss is a major gain for Shelton law enforcement.

Mayor Mark Lauretti, at a ceremony at City Hall, swore in four new police officers, Jonathan Ferraro, Judson Brown, Devin Polite and Natalia Luty. The new additions bring the department to 55 officers. All four are transfers from the Bridgeport police department.

“These new hires will allow for opportunities for other officers in the department such as promotions and advancements,” said Chief Shawn Sequeira.

Sequeira said the department has had some retirements and two untimely deaths in recent months, and these new hires will fill those spots.

“These new officers are ready to fill the vacancies by patrolling the streets and responding to emergency calls,” the chief said. “We are proud that they are experienced officers that come to the department with specialized skills and outstanding qualifications.”

Luty graduated from Norwalk Community College with an associate degree in criminal justice. She had been a Bridgeport police officer for five years where she was assigned to the patrol division. During her time there, Sequeira said she was placed in the housing unit, which was established to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community in Bridgeport.

Luty is also a volunteer firefighter with Belltown Fire Department in Stamford and a disaster responder/disaster action team member for American Red Cross in Connecticut and Rhode Island. She was a cadet advisor for Bridgeport police Explorer program.

Brown has been a Bridgeport police officer for eight years. He had recently been assigned to the traffic unit, where he investigated serious and fatal traffic incidents.

Brown also completed motorcycle operator training and is qualified as a motor officer. Amongst his other responsibilities, he added security at state functions like motorcades, funerals and escorts. Brown also received a merit award for an excellent arrest in 2016

Polite has five years experience in Bridgeport, where he was in the patrol division. He was also a school resource officer. Polite was also assigned to the community services division.

Ferraro graduated from Housatonic Community College with an associate degree in criminal justice. He was Bridgeport police officer for three years and assigned to the uniformed patrol division, working the West Side of the city in the PT. Barnum apartments.

Sequeira said the city's police contract plays a large role in attracting outside talent.

“The City of Shelton offers a competitive police contract and comprehensive medical benefits,” he said. “Along with Shelton’s desirable cost of living, Shelton is an attractive place to work and live.”