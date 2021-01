Contributed photo

SHELTON — Police say they are searching for burglars who smashed a pickup truck through the door of a garage at a Leavenworth Road home while fleeing from officers Wednesday.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said officers were called to a reported burglary at the home about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The caller stated he had installed surveillance cameras in a relative’s garage and had observed two people inside the closed garage placing items in the back of the truck.