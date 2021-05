SHELTON — No one wielded a gun, and no shots were fired at the Coleman Brothers carnival Saturday, according to police.

Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said police responded to the carnival about 9:15 p.m. on a report of people with guns in the area of the event, sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley at the Riverwalk. Around that same time, Kozlowsky said dispatch received a 911 call regarding a fight at the carnival.

“There are no confirmed reports of a gun incident at the carnival on Saturday night,” Kozlowsky said.

“Multiple officers were on scene within minutes of the report,” Kozlowsky added. “Officers reported people fleeing the area. Based on the investigation by police, it is believed that someone yelled that people had guns. This is an unsubstantiated report.”

Kozlowsky said officers were unable to locate any witnesses who saw a gun.

“Police spoke with carnival employees and others, and all stated that they did not see a gun or hear a gunshot,” Kozlowsky said. “The person who called 911, reported that she did not see a gun or a fight, she only saw people running and assumed a fight was taking place.”

There were several rumors posted on civilian organized social media pages, however, Kozlowsky said these pages are not affiliated with the police department. Some of these pages referenced gunshot victims, he said, but police determined the incidents referenced happened in other cities.

The Shelton Police Department has two official Facebook pages which are ‘Shelton CT Police Department’ and ‘Shelton CT Police Department Crime Prevention & Neighborhood Watch Program’.

The Boys and Girls Club of the lower Naugatuck Valley has been hosting a carnival fundraiser for many years without major incidents, Kozlowsky said, and every year there is communication regarding police and safety for the event.

“In the wake of last night’s alleged incident,” Kozlowsky said, “a police command staff meeting was held and updates were made regarding police presence and to address safety concerns for the remainder of the carnival.”

The carnival ran from May 6 to 16.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com