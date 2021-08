SHELTON - The city’s police department continued adding to its ranks Wednesday, bringing in three certified officers who had been working in neighboring Bridgeport.

Officers Robert Franco, Kamar Gidden and Cyndy Trinh, flanked by police Chief Shawn Sequeira, were sworn in by Mayor Mark Lauretti at City Hall. The three hires bring the force to 55 officers, and the chief said more will be on the way.

“It was a compliment to hear these officers explain that coming to the City of Shelton was a no-brainer due to what Shelton and the department offers,” Sequeira said. “It is our pleasure to welcome these officers, and we will be hiring more officers in the near future.”

While last year’s firing of six officers, resulting from two separate internal affairs investigations, along with retirements brought the force to less than 50 at one point, Sequeira said the department has hired 17 officers in less than two years.

“(These hirings) are beneficial to the safety of the community,” Sequeira said. “These three new officers come highly recommended with experience on the job.”

Sequeira said the trio will start patrolling immediately after a few weeks of field training to get acclimated with the city.

“These additional officers allow for more visibility while patrolling and allow for specialized units to open up, like school resource officers,” Sequeira said.

Franco graduated from Shelton High School, then went on to Southern CT State where he received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He was a correction officer for four years then joined the Bridgeport Police Department in 2017.

Franco is a certified field training officer, completed the mountain bike basic training course and was assigned to the anti-crime unit and school resource officer unit during his time in Bridgeport.

Gidden was a five-year veteran of the Bridgeport Police Department. He was assigned as an acting detective and served as a member of Bridgeport Police Honor Guard.

Gidden is experienced in community relations, holding numerous charity events for community outreach programs. Gidden also is an active player for the Tri State Shields which plays in the National Public Safety Football League.

Gidden received his associates degree from Post University in criminal justice and is currently working towards his bachelor’s degree. Gidden also served as a volunteer mentor for the Family Reentry Program in Bridgeport.

Trinh, fluent in Vietnamese, graduated from Central Magnet High School in Bridgeport and then went on to attend Housatonic Community College, where she studied criminal justice. She then joined the Bridgeport Police Force in February 2016 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division.

