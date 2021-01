SHELTON — Police are increasing patrols in downtown after three separate robberies Thursday night that led to the arrest of a city man.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said officers responded to reports of three armed robberies — one in the parking area of Caloroso Eatery & Bar, the other two on Howe Avenue, in front of Tino’s Pizza, then Amici’s — all within 20 minutes of each other around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Friday, the Shelton Detective Bureau arrested 29-year-old Brandon Lasky, who was charged with robbery, said Detective Richard Bango.

“Although there was an arrest made in this incident, there will still be an increased patrol presence in the downtown area,” Bango said.

Bango said investigators learned that the firearm used in the robberies was a facsimile which was recovered by detectives.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Lasky had 4-year-old child in the car when he fled the scene,” Bango said.

Lasky was charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of sixth-degree larceny and risk of injury to a child.

Bango said officers were first called to Caloroso for a report that a man robbed an employee leaving work.

“The employee reported a man approached him with a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money,” Bango said. “The employee stated he gave the robber money and the pizza he was holding. He stated after the man robbed him, he gave him a hug and stated he was sorry.

“The man then robbed a woman at gun point in front of Amici restaurant and then the owner of Tino’s Pizza across the street,” Bango added.

Kozlowsky said cash was stolen, but no amount was given.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt,” Alfride Gjeloshi, owner of Tino’s Pizza, said. “So cruel and unfair, nonetheless. We are all doing our best to stay afloat during these difficult times. It’s a damn shame.”

Gjeloshi said she and and her employee were approached outside the restaurant; a man came up to her vehicle and “told me and my pizzaman to give him money. I told my pizzaman to give him whatever is on the register. ... He did.”

There were no customers in the restaurant at the time, she said.

Gjeloshi praised the Shelton police for immediately responding to the scene.

“We’re lucky to have you officers protecting our city,” Gjeloshi said.

Lasky was released on $100,000 bond and is due to appear Monday in state Superior Court in Milford.

