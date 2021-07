SHELTON — The police department added to their ranks Tuesday — with more reinforcements on the way.

Mayor Mark Lauretti, with Police Chief Shawn Sequeira at his side, swore in two new officers, Leonard Scinto and Colin Bitsco, at City Hall Tuesday morning, bringing the department’s numbers to 52.

“Having two more experienced officers means they can expedite field training to patrolling the city within a week,” Sequeira said. “More patrolling, more visibility, more omnipresence will help reduce crime and traffic incidents.”

Sequeira said the pair — both veterans of the Stratford police - have proven their expertise as officers and are great fits for Shelton.

“We should be hiring a few more officers in the next two weeks,” Sequeira said about coming hires. “This will allow patrol to function, and we can prepare to assist the school year with school resource officers. Having more patrol officers during the summertime is an advantage.”

The coming hires are expected to be lateral moves, Sequeira said.

Scinto was a Stratford police officer since 2014. He is a certified field training officer and certified firearms instructor. He completed the basic instructor course, mountain bike basic training course and basic SWAT school. Scinto was also a member of the Stratford Special Response Team.

Bitsco has been a Stratford police officer since 2019. Prior to working with the Stratford police, Bitsco was a deputy sheriff for the Orange County Sherriff’s Office in Florida, where he was assigned to various positions

