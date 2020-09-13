Shelton police investigating after two found dead in Sorghum Road home

SHELTON — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Sorghum Road on Saturday, according to the Shelton Police Department.

In a release, Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said officers were dispatched for a welfare check at approximately 3:30 p.m.

They found two deceased people inside the home, he said.

Detectives with the Shelton Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division are now investigating the deaths of the two individuals, he said.

“There is no known threat to the public,” Kozlowsky said.

