SHELTON — Police continue to investigate break-ins at two local businesses located on Leavenworth Road.

According to police, three chainsaws and a wrench set were stolen from Joseph Martinka & Sons, located on Leavenworth Road overnight between Nov. 13 and 14. Police said entry was gained by breaking a basement window.

A second break-in occurred at Beardsley’s Cider Hill and Orchard, also on Leavenworth Road. The incident occurred about 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 18, police said. The front window was broken and a bag of loose change was stolen, police said.

The investigations remain ongoing, police said.

