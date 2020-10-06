Shelton police invites public comment on state re-accreditation efforts

SHELTON — A team of assessors from the Police Officers Standards and Training Council will examine the Shelton Police Department’s policies and procedures as part of the department’s voluntary re-accreditation timeline.

The team will determine whether the Shelton Police Department meets the POST Councils state accreditation standards — a move needed for the department’s re-accreditation.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments.

A copy of the state accreditation standards is available at the Shelton Police Department, 85 Wheeler St. The local contact is Lt. Brian Yerzak, the department’s accreditation officer, at 203-924-1544, Ext. 4471.

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from across the state. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed.

Once the POST Council accreditation assessors complete their review, they report back to Council Accreditation committee who will recommend if the agency is to be re-accredited. Accreditation is for three years. The agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with the standards.

For more information regarding the POST Council accreditation program or to offer comments, send to William Tanner, POSTC Accreditation Division, 285 Preston Ave., Meriden, CT 06450, by telephone at 203-427-2602, by fax at 203-238-6643 or by email at Accreditation.Compliance@po.state.ct.us. Enter Shelton Police Department in the subject line of the email.

More information is available at the Police Officer Standards and Training Council/Accreditation Division website at http://www.ct.gov/post