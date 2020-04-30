Shelton police issue arrest warrant in fatal River Road crash

SHELTON — Police plan to extradite a Derby man presently held in North Carolina on unrelated charges for his role in a two-vehicle accident that left two people dead on River Road in February.

Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said the department has an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Rakiem Reid in connection with the accident on Feb. 9 on River Road that killed Lily Pirulli, 20, of Monroe, and Adrian Miles, 31, of Ansonia. The crash also left 26-year-old Meghan Nealy of Ansonia in critical condition for days.

Pirulli was the daughter of longtime Bridgeport Police Officer Mario Pirulli.

“We were notified by North Carolina law enforcement he was in custody,” said Kozlowsky, adding that Shelton police now begin the process of extradition.

Kozlowsky did not provide any details about the contents of the arrest warrant or any comment on if Reid is fighting extradition, which is his right.

Calls to the Guilford County, N.C., Sheriff’s office were not returned. According to the website, bustedncmugshots.com, Reid was arrested on April 20 on drug charges, for which he received a $2,000 bond, and one charge of being a fugitive from justice, with a bond of $500,000.

Shelton Police’s Traffic Division has been investigating the fatal accident. Pirulli, who graduated from Masuk High School, and Miles, who attended Ansonia High School, were among four occupants of a BMW that collided with a Toyota RAV4 around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 just yards away from the entrance to Southbank Park.

Reid was treated and released, according to police.

