Shelton police log: Bridgeport man charged with threatening, violating protective order

Shelton police made the following arrests last week.

* An 18-year-old Seymour woman was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge. She was arrested at 4 p.m,. on Nov. 15 at 84 Bank St., which houses China House Restaurant. She received a $500 bond and was due in court Nov. 16.

* A 39-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested on a host of charges on Nov. 12. Police said the man was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening and violation of a protective order. He received a $10,000 bond and was to appear in court the day of the arrest.

* A 50-year-old Collinsville man was arrested on Nov. 10, police said. He was charged with second-degree larceny in connection with an incident about 8 p.m. at a River Road address. He received a $5,000 bond and is due in court Dec. 1.

* A 35-year-old Naugatuck man was arrested at 10:59 a.m. on Nov. 10. Police said he was charged with violation of probation. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 25.

* An 18-year-old city man faces charges after an incident at a Round Hill Road address on Nov. 9. Police said he was arrested at 8:31 p.m. and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He received a $500 bond and was due in court Nov. 10.

* A 54-year-old city man faces charges of disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order, police said. He was arrested at 3:15 p.m. at a Wooster Street address. He received a $10,000 bond and was due in court Nov. 10.