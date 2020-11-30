Shelton police log: Bridgeport woman faces breach of peace, threatening charges

Shelton police made the following arrests this past week.

* A 19-year-old city man was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, police said. The man was arrested at 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 25 at a Hillside Avenue address. He received a $500 bond and was due in court Nov. 27.

* A 34-year-old Oxford man faces charges of second-degree harassment and violating a protective order, police said. He was arrested at 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 25 at police headquarters. He received a $10,000 bond and was due in court Nov. 27.

* An Ansonia woman was charged with stealing from Walmart, 465 Bridgeport Ave., police said. The 39-year-old woman was arrested at 3 p.m. at Walmart and charged with third-degree larceny. She posted a $1,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 19.

* A 53-year-old Bridgeport woman faces several charges stemming from her arrest on Nov. 23, police said. The woman was arrested at 8 a.m. at police headquarters and charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening and third-degree criminal trespass. She received a $35,000 bond and was to appear in court the day of her arrest.