Shelton police log: Man charged with strangulation

Shelton police made the following arrests last week:

* A 27-year-old city man was arrested at 4:43 a.m. on Oct. 25 on charges of second-degree strangulation and disorderly conduct. He received a $5,000 bond and was due in court on Oct. 26.

* A 30-year-old homeless woman was arrested at 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 25 on Ojibwa Trail. She was charged with second-degree failure to appear, received a $1,000 bond and was due in court Oct. 26.

* A 28-year-old Waterbury woman was arrested at 10:16 p.m. on Oct. 24. She was charged with failure to drive in a proper lane, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and evading responsibility. She received a $5,000 bond and is due in court on Nov. 19.

* A 39-year-old homeless man was arrested at 7:37 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the area of Saw Mill City Road and Walnut Tree Hill Road. He was charged with disorderly conduct, given a $500 bond and was due in court Oct. 21.

* A 25-year-old Westport woman was arrested at 12:10 p.m. on Oct. 19 on charges of driving without insurance and evading responsibility. She posted a $500 bond and is due in court Nov. 16.