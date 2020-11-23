Shelton police log: NY man arrested on strangulation charge

Shelton police made the following arrests this past week.

* A 37-year-old city man was arrested Nov. 21. He was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He received a $1,000 bond and was due in court Nov. 23.

* A Stratford man faces a host of charges after his arrest at a North Avenue address Nov. 21. Police said the 20-year-old man was arrested at 3 p.m. and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order. He received a $10,000 bond and was due in court Nov. 23.

* A Queens, N.Y., man was arrested on charges, one of which was strangulation, on Nov. 19, police said. Police said the 33-year-old man was charged with third-degree strangulation, risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He received a $2,500 bond and was due in court Nov. 20.

* A 31-year-old Bridgeport woman was arrested for second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault of an elderly person. She was arrested on Nov. 19 at police headquarters. She posted a $1,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 7.

* A 52-year-old city woman was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The woman was arrested on Nov. 19 at police headquarters. She posted a $5,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 7.

* A 37-year-old city woman was arrested Nov. 18 on a disorderly conduct charge. She received a $500 bond and was due in court Nov. 19.

* Police arrested a 41-year-old homeless man on Nov. 18 on Saginaw Trail Nov. 18. Police said he was charged with third-degree attempt at criminal assault, second-degree threatening, first-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He received a $1,000 bond and was to appear in court the day of his arrest.

* A 21-year-old city man was arrested on motor vehicle charges Nov. 17. Police said the man was charged with failure to drive in the proper lane and operating under suspension. He posted a $500 bond and is to appear in court Jan. 5.

* A 34-year-old Hamden man faces burglary charges, police said. The man was arrested on Nov. 16 at police headquarters on charges of fifth-degree larceny and third-degree burglary. He received a $2,500 bond and is due in court Dec. 17.

* A 29-year-old city man was arrested on Nov. 16 on charges of fifth-degree larceny and third-degree burglary. He received a $2,500 bond and is due in court Dec. 17.

* A Massachusetts man was arrested for violating his probation, police said. The 30-year-old man was arrested at 5:51 p.m. at police headquarters. He posted a $75,000 bond and is due in court Dec. 17.