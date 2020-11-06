Shelton police probe explosion in truck bed

SHELTON — Police are searching for an individual that tossed an explosive in the bed of a Jeep Gladiator on Oct. 30.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Howe Avenue, according to police. The vehicle’s owner told police he was parked in front of a building when a white sedan pulled up next to his vehicle.

At that point, police said an individual in the sedan tossed some type of firework or pipe bomb in the bed of the Jeep. According to police, the driver told officers that there was an explosion in the vehicle’s bed, blowing out the rear window and causing damage to the truck’s bed.

The driver was not injured, police said, and there are no suspects at this time.

