Contributed photo

SHELTON — Social media safety will be the focus of a virtual parent night sponsored by the intermediate school and the city’s police department.

This will be a Zoom event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 19. State Trooper Kate Cummings will be hosting the program which is open to parents, guardians and caregivers, and will focus on tips and strategies for keeping children safe online.