Shelton police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual suspected in four robberies - one Monday afternoon at the Stop & Shop in Shelton - throughout Fairfield County in the last week.

SHELTON — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual suspected in four robberies — including one Monday afternoon at the Stop & Shop in Shelton — throughout Fairfield County in the past week.

Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said a man walked to the service counter in the grocery store about 1:15 p.m. Monday and handed the person working the counter a note claiming he was there to rob the establishment.

Kozlowsky said the employee handed the man an undisclosed amount of money, then the individual left the store.

“No weapon was displayed,” Kozlowsky said.

One of the robberies was at a bank in Fairfield; police in that town are offering $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata said three of the robberies have been at banks in Fairfield, Westport and Norwalk.

Kozlowsky said it appears the same person is responsible for all four incidents.

Most recently, the man is believed to have robbed a People’s United Bank branch at a Stop and Shop in Westport on Monday.

Westport Police are also offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

“During each of the bank incidents, the suspect has walked up to the teller window and handed over a hand-written note confirming it was a robbery,” Granata said. “No weapons have been shown and there has been no evidence of a weapon being present.”

Police declined to say how much the suspect is believed to have taken.

Granata said the suspect appears to wear similar clothing in the robberies, has distinct mannerisms and eyes in each surveillance video he was captured on. He has been described as possibly a white or Asian man about 5 foot 7 inches tall.

“In addition, the suspect is seen operating the same vehicle during each incident,” Granata said — what appears to be a blue Hyundai Elantra Sport made between 2016 and 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Quality of Life Unit at 203-254-4606.

Anonymous tips may be sent by texting “FPD” plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637) with the “FPD” keyword in the text message. Tips can also be made online at www.fpdct.com/tips.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com