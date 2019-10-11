Shelton police seek purse snatcher

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the individual who snatched a purse from an elderly woman at Planet Pizza on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual who snatched a purse from an elderly woman at Planet Pizza on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said that, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the 82-year-old woman was standing in line at Planet Pizza, 350 Bridgeport Avenue, when a man snatched the purse and fled in an older model gold Toyota Corolla.

“The woman was not injured,” said Bango. “The man was described as a white male in his late 30s to early 40s, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.”

A witness to the incident took photographs of the fleeing vehicle, said Bango, and if anyone recognizes the vehicle or has any information regarding this crime they are urged to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544. All calls will be kept confidential.

