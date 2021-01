SHELTON — Police are searching for an individual who brandished a gun, demanding cash in three separate incidents downtown Thursday night.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said officers responded to reports of three armed robberies — one in the parking area of Caloroso Eatery & Bar, the other two on Howe Avenue, in front of Tino’s Pizza, then Amici’s — around 9 p.m.

Kozlowsky said officers believe one person is responsible for all three incidents. The individual is described as a white male, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a facial covering, police said.

None of the incidents occurred inside the restaurants, Kozlowsky said. He said the perpetrator approached a woman in front of Amici’s, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. He then did the same to the owner and an employee in front of Tino’s Pizza, then a man walking to his vehicle in the Caloroso parking area.

“He reportedly told two of the victims he was a drug addict. ... One of the victims said he apologized,” Kozlowsky said.

Kozlowsky said cash was stolen, but no amount has been determined at this time.

“Thankfully no one was hurt,” Alfride Gjeloshi, owner of Tino’s Pizza, said about the incident, which occurred about 9 p.m. “So cruel and unfair, nonetheless. We are all doing our best to stay afloat during these difficult times. It’s a damn shame.”

Gjeloshi said the perpetrator apprached her and her employee outside the restaurant. Gjeloshi said the man came up to her vehicle and “told me and my pizzaman to give him money. I told my pizzaman to give him whatever is on the register. ... He did.”

There were no customers in the restaurant at the time, she added.

Gjeloshi praised the Shelton police for immediately responding to the scene.

“We’re lucky to have you officers protecting our city,” Gjeloshi said.

Anyone with any information is asked to the call the Shelton Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544. All calls can be confidential.

