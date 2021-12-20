Shelton police toy collection to bring joy to families in need
1 of6
The Shelton Police Department held its first Stuff-a-Cruiser event Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Walmart. People donated enough to more than fill the police cruiser with toys for families in need this holiday season.
Contributed photos Show More Show Less
2 of6
The Shelton Police Department held its first Stuff-a-Cruiser event Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Walmart. People donated enough to more than fill the police cruiser with toys for families in need this holiday season.
Contributed photos Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
The Shelton Police Department held its first Stuff-a-Cruiser event Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Walmart. People donated enough to more than fill the police cruiser with toys for families in need this holiday season.
Contributed photos Show More Show Less
5 of6
The Shelton Police Department held its first Stuff-a-Cruiser event Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Walmart. People donated enough to more than fill the police cruiser with toys for families in need this holiday season.
Contributed photos Show More Show Less
6 of6
SHELTON — Police officers teamed with some generous residents to bring joy to those families in need this holiday season.
Officer John Staples, the department’s student resource officer, organized the department’s first Stuff-a-Cruiser event, which was held Saturday at Walmart off Bridgeport Avenue. And Staples had plenty of backup —thanks to his department colleagues — in collecting the toys.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.