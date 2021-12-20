Skip to main content
Shelton police toy collection to bring joy to families in need

Brian Gioiele
The Shelton Police Department held its first Stuff-a-Cruiser event Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Walmart. People donated enough to more than fill the police cruiser with toys for families in need this holiday season.
SHELTON — Police officers teamed with some generous residents to bring joy to those families in need this holiday season.

Officer John Staples, the department’s student resource officer, organized the department’s first Stuff-a-Cruiser event, which was held Saturday at Walmart off Bridgeport Avenue. And Staples had plenty of backup —thanks to his department colleagues — in collecting the toys.

People donated toys that left the cruiser overflowing, according to Staples, who called the event a major success. He spent Monday morning with school district counselors, who were assisting in identifying those families most in need.

Walmart also donated $200 in gift cards, which Staples used to purchase toys this past weekend. There were so many toys, Shelton resident and owner of Stew’s Trailers donated a trailer to help with storing and transporting the toys.

