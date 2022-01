SHELTON — The city’s police union has elected a new executive board — ousting the previous leadership, all of whom were officers terminated from the department in 2020.

Officer John Giordano was elected president, Officer John McMahon vice president and Officer Chris Brosz treasurer on Monday during the union meeting. The trio defeated the former executive board, Dave Moore, John Napoleone and Caroline Moretti, respectively, all of whom ran again.

“I look forward to the change and having our officers focus on police work on behalf of the city,” Chief Shawn Sequeira said.

Union representative Mike Lewis, who was hired by the former executive board in 2020, said he has “no worries” about Giordano as president. Lewis said Giordano served as vice president back when Lewis, a retired Shelton officer himself, was union president.

“I’d be more concerned on those that will try to turn the union into a company union,” Lewis said.

Lewis then said he was resigning his union rep post.

“I will no longer have any involvement other than testify on whatever continued labor issues are still going forward but nothing new,” Lewis said.

Moore had been president and Napoleone vice president last year, only months after both were terminated, along with then-Officer Michael McClain, for alleged dereliction of duty in July 2020.

Moretti was terminated for allegedly lying and for conduct unbecoming a police officer in connection with photos posted on the police union’s Facebook page, which appeared to show officers changing their clothes outside, Police Chief Shawn Sequeira said.

Each of the officers — as well as the others terminated in connection with the internal investigation into the photos of officers allegedly changing clothes that were posted on Facebook — has filed grievances with the state labor board.

The union bylaws allow for terminated officers — who are grieving their cases — to remain on the executive board “to prevent the chief and mayor from firing people to eliminate a strong union board,” according to Lewis.

“You can be a member in good standing even if they fire you provided you are actively pursuing a grievance,” Lewis had stated last year.

