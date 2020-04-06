Shelton positive cases eclipse 100

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton positive cases eclipse 100 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Shelton reached a grim milestone Sunday, with the state confirming 113 positive coronavirus cases in the city, by far the most in the Valley.

The city had 15 more positive cases in the past 24 hours. Shelton is among 12 communities in Connecticut with more than 100 positive cases. In all, 10 Shelton residents have died from COVID-19-related complications.

The deaths have been four women and two men in their 90s; three men in their 80s, and one man in his 70s; with eight being residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities, according to the Naugatuck Valley Health District. The COVID-19-related deaths reported by NVHD have been confirmed through laboratory testing.

Three Shelton assisted living facilities — Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes, Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation and Gardner Heights Health Care Center — all were listed as having a worker or individual test positive for the coronavirus, according to state health officials.

More than 50 such facilities across the state have at least one worker or resident who has tested positive for the virus.

Public Safety Director Mike Maglione said earlier this week that several positive cases are in the city’s nursing home community, but the virus is also among the general population. There are five nursing home facilities in Shelton, according to Maglione, housing some 450 residents altogether.

“Positive cases are scattered throughout the city,” said Maglione. “That is why we constantly reinforce social distancing. Stay away from crowds … and wash your hands.”

The health district has stated that “community spread/transmission is now occurring in the Valley. People have been infected with the virus, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. Please practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.”

Statewide, as of April 5, there were more than 5,600 confirmed cases and 189 reported deaths, including the 10 from Shelton. There are 1,142 coronavirus patients hospitalized, up 109 from Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least April 20, and closed all nonessential businesses until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. The governor said last week that schools may remain closed until the fall.

“Residents should continue to heed the advice of their chief elected officials,” said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek, “and stay home as much as possible and continue to practice social distancing to avoid exposure and further spread of the virus.”

The NVHD defines a “person under investigation” as anyone who has been identified as someone who may have the virus that causes COVID-19 or who was under investigation but tested negative.

“The health district has received many requests to report ‘recovery’ statistics,” said Stelmaszek. “Currently, there is no reliable recovery data available. Health district staff will continue to work with patients to determine when an individual meets the CDC’s criteria to come out of self-isolation.”

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at www.ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

The NVHD release states that the physician who ordered the coronavirus test for the patient and health district staff will contact individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

“Those individuals will remain in quarantine at their homes,” stated the NVHD release. “Individuals who reside in the same household as a laboratory confirmed positive case will also be required to self-quarantine at their home. Health department staff will work with the patients to investigate and determine if additional individuals need to be notified or require 14-day self-monitoring periods at home. If an individual is inpatient or in a healthcare facility, that facility will lead the investigation.”

Stelmaszek said health district officials are “hopeful that some of our residents will start meeting criteria to come out of self-isolation. Most individuals in Connecticut will not have a test to determine if they are still contagious.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com