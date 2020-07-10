Shelton positive coronavirus cases unchanged over past week

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton positive coronavirus cases unchanged over past week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The city has had no new positive coronavirus cases over the past four days and no reported deaths in more than two weeks, according to area health district officials.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Thursday has the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city remaining at 585. Deaths have remained at 132, with 111 confirmed COVID-19-related, 21 listed as probable.

The last death of a Shelton resident was reported on June 22.

Statewide, health officials report 47,209 positive cases, an increase of 101 since Wednesday. The number of deaths over the same period rose three to 4,348.

Hospitalizations rose for the third consecutive day, with two new cases reported Thursday to bring the total to 90.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday delayed phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. That means private gatherings will remain at 25 people inside and 100 people outside, bars will remain closed and indoor dining at restaurants and gyms will remain at 50 percent capacity. Large entertainment venues including racetracks will remain at 25 percent capacity.

Lamont did not immediately offer a new date for phase 3, which was originally slated for July 20.

State campgrounds opened July 8 as planned, and outdoor graduation ceremonies — allowed as of Monday under certain guidelines including capacity limits of 150 people — continued as planned, including Wednesday at Shelton High School.

Shelton remains the hardest hit — both in positive cases and COVID-19-related deaths — in the Valley. Overall, Naugatuck has 385 positive cases, followed by Ansonia, 282; Seymour, 230; Derby, 173; and Beacon Falls, 53. Seymour has 51 coronavirus-related deaths, Naugatuck has 39.

Overall, 474, or 28 percent, of the 1,708 confirmed positive cases in the Valley are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home, or another similar setting. In Shelton, 255 of the 585 positive cases fall under this category.

Last month, city hall office hours were expanded to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city website states that offices are open by appointment only, but people can visit the assessor to pay tax bills or the building department.

The Shelton Community Center, senior center, libraries, registrar of voters’ office and the youth service bureau remain closed to the public. The animal shelter is taking reports by phone for routine cases.

Plumb Memorial Library is offering drive-up service for material pickups. City officials are also finalizing plans for reopening the community center pool, with final details to be released later.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com