Shelton program brings holiday cheer to deployed armed forces members

SHELTON — City officials will once again be bringing holiday cheer to those Shelton residents away on active duty in the armed forces.

The city, as it has been done for several years, will be sending a small gift to these service men and women.

Residents wishing to make a contribution to the service personnel of Shelton this Christmas season can make checks payable to “The Servicemen’s Christmas Fund” and mail it to the Finance Office, Shelton City Hall, 54 Hill St., Shelton, CT 06484.

In order for your relative or friend to be included in this mailing, you should write to the Finance Office at City Hall and give the following information - the service person’s name and rank, address with zip code, your name, address and phone number (in case there is a question). The information should reach the Finance Office before Dec. 18 to ensure that the mailing reaches them during the holiday season. The information can also be emailed to w.gally@cityofshelton.org.

