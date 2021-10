SHELTON — Howe Avenue will soon be home to more apartments.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, approved plans for the second phase of Vista Apartments, located at 1039 Howe Ave. The new apartments will sit next to the first phase, which was completed in 2014 on property listed as 11 Leavenworth Road.

The latest project is a four-story building with 16 apartments and 36 parking spaces. There will be 14 one-bedroom units with an office and two one-bedroom units.

The new building will sit on a property that once had a dilapidated house and garage, according to attorney Stephen Bellis, who represents Vista Apartments, LLC, the project’s developer, and will be an improvement to the area.

Late last year, the developers had proposed constructing a three-story, 28-unit apartment building which would have had 57 parking spaces on the 1.93-acre lot. Those plans were pulled when city engineers questioned the feasibility of the number of units.

“The application conforms to the comprehensive plan of development, has adequate capacity for traffic on Howe Avenue and does not negatively impact property values in the area,” according to the developers’ statement of use included in the application.

The first phase is similar to this newest phase, with three stories, 14 apartment units and 35 parking spaces.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com