SHELTON — The city will be beginning its state-mandated property revaluation on Saturday.

The city has hired Municipal Valuations Services LLC (Munival) of Fairfield to assist with the revaluation, which will run through Oct. 31.

As part of the process, Munival will be mailing each resident in the city a data verification letter. The letter contains information specific to the individual property.

The city is asking residents to review the information listed on the form, make any corrections directly to the form and return the form to Munival for review. Residents can return the form either by mail, email, fax or drop off at the assessor’s office.

Munial will also have people throughout the city inspecting properties that did not return the data mailer. This means residents may see company representatives coming to their homes, knocking on doors and asking questions.

In accordance with the most recent COVID-19 guidelines, all employees will have daily health checks, will be wearing cloth face coverings while outside their vehicle and speaking with taxpayers and will be practicing proper social distancing.

All Munival employees will have a city badge and a company badge. Company employees will also have magnets on their vehicles, and the company logo on their attire.

For more information, call Munival at 203-292-5500.