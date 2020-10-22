Shelton purchases 100-foot ladder firetruck for $1.35M

SHELTON — Residents will soon see a new member of the fire department’s fleet.

The city has purchased a 2020 Pierce Ascendant 100-foot aerial tower for $1.35 million from Pierce Manufacturing. The truck, which is expected to be delivered by mid-December, will replace the 1997 tower truck that has been housed at Company 1 since it was purchased.

The new aerial tower will be called “Truck 3,” which has a 300-gallon water tank and is capable of pumping 2,000 gallons of water per minute.

“This 100-foot aerial tower will provide multiple different facets for rescue and fire suppression,” Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said.

In September, the Board of Aldermen approved borrowing up to $1.35 million from Newtown Savings Bank to purchase a fire truck and equipment.

For the past four years, Wilson said members from the Company 1 apparatus committee have been designing an aerial truck that would best suit the department, the company and the continued construction throughout the downtown area.

However, the deputy chief said the price of custom aerial trucks can now be more than $1.5 million.

“Knowing that this price is extremely high, we were able to locate a ‘demo’ tower truck from Pierce Manufacturing,” Wilson said. “Once we were able to have the truck brought to the city, it was important to ensure it would fit into the firehouse and that it has as many of the essential elements needed to best serve the community."

The purchase of the new tower is essential to the department, Wilson said, due to the changing infrastructure downtown.

“With multi-purpose buildings … commercial style on the first floor and multiple stories of apartments above ... being constructed throughout the downtown area, a reliable aerial truck is a necessity,” Wilson said. “Having the capability of providing fire suppression and elevated rescues allows us to provide the best services possible to our community.”

The apparatus committee will work with Pierce Manufacturing on mounting equipment, graphics and training over the next few months, Wilson said.

The Shelton Fire Department has two 79-foot aerial ladders that also have the capability to serve as pumpers; four fire engines; one engine/tanker; one tanker; two heavy rescues; one light duty rescue; one medium duty rescue; four marine units; two brush fire units; one ATV ; and now the 100-foot aerial tower.

