Shelton ranked one of safest cities in CT

Shelton Police Chief Shawn Sequeira was an honored guest at the 38th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Monday, Nov. 25, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley's Keystone Club. Shelton Police Chief Shawn Sequeira was an honored guest at the 38th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Monday, Nov. 25, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley's Keystone Club. Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton ranked one of safest cities in CT 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The city is one of safest communities in the state, according to one home security analysis company.

Safewise, which researches, tests and reviews all things home security from devices to analyzing nationwide crime trends, placed Shelton at No. 5 overall, behind only Ridgefield, Newtown, Greenwich and Simsbury.

Safewise reported that Shelton rose seven spots in the rankings from last year.

To identify the “safest” cities of 2020, Safewise staff reviewed 2018 FBI crime report statistics — the most recent complete report available at the time of ranking — and population data.

Data shows that the violent crime rate stands at 0.6 per 1,000 residents in the city in 2020, with property crime at 6.9 per 1,000. The property crime numbers have dropped from 10.4 per 1,000 in 2018 and 9.5 per 1,000 in 2019. Shelton has a population of 41,657 and a median income of $89,250.

“Great job for the officers,” said police Chief Shawn Sequeira about the 2020 ranking. “It was a group effort.”

Sequeira said the department focused on units being visible and mandated specific patrol checks for each patrol officer on each shift that, he said, reduced crime and motor vehicle accidents.

“Public awareness by visually seeing patrol units out in the community is crucial in risk reduction,” Sequeira said.

The chief said another major factor has also been the department’s reinforcement of geographical mapping through complaint statistics in using resources to the fullest.

“The effectiveness of the officers on patrol are how they are utilized,” Sequeira said. “Results-based accountability for our patrol division and detective division was proven to be successful."

According to Safewise, cities that fell below identified population thresholds — or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI — were excluded from the report.

The rankings are based on both violent and property crime numbers. The website states that Safewise staff looked at the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery) in each city and the number of reported property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft).

Arson is excluded from the FBI’s property crime rates, Safewise’s site states, so staff excluded it as well.

To level the playing field, Safewise staff calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city, making it “easier to directly compare the likelihood of these crimes occurring in cities with vastly different populations,” the website states.

“Both violent and property crime numbers were weighted equally,” the site states. “That means that a city with no violent crimes reported could end up lower on the list due to a higher property crime rate, and vice versa. We also standardized violent and property crime for each state before weighting.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com