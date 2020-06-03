Shelton records first coronavirus-related death in six days

SHELTON — Health officials, in data released Wednesday, reported the first city coronavirus-related death in six days.

According to the Naugatuck Valley Health District, positive COVID-19-related cases in Shelton stand at 551. The city’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths stand at 109, but the probable deaths dropped by two to 22, bringing the city’s total to 131.

The latest death was a female in her 80s living in a nursing home in Shelton.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individuals who have died due to complications related to Covid-19,” said NVDH Director Jessica Stelmaszek.

This latest news comes as the state continued its phased reopening with hair salons and barber shops on Monday, and more openings - including amusement parks, gyms and fitness studios, bowling alleys and libraries, planned on June 20.

NVHD officials continue to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and continue to practice physical social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others if you must go out for essential errands.

Photo: Contributed Photo Shelton City Hall.

Per Lamont’s executive order, any person in a public place who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

In addition, individuals must use a mask or cloth face covering when using the services of any taxi, hired car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

Overall, as of Wednesday, there are 1,617 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton. There were 367 in Naugatuck, 264 in Ansonia, 223 in Seymour, 166 in Derby and 46 in Beacon Falls.

Data show that 457, or 28 percent, of the 1,617 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting.

According to NVHD’s Wednesday data, 170, or 37 percent, of the 457 individuals who have died because of COVID-19 complications are residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities. In Shelton, 240 of the 551 laboratory-confirmed cases are residents of such facilities.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 43,091, with 3,989 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped 28 to 406.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, officials said, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

