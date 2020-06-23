Shelton records first coronavirus-related death in weeks

SHELTON — The city had its first recorded coronavirus-related death in nearly a month, according to data released by the Naugatuck Valley Health District Monday.

NVHD officials said the death was a resident in his 40s. This latest death - the first recorded in the city since May 24 - brings the total laboratory-confirmed Covid-19-related deaths to 110, with the probable deaths at 21, bringing the city’s total to 131.

The latest news comes as the state continued its phased re-opening plan.

NVHD officials continue to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and continue to practice physical social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others if you must go out for essential errands.

Per Lamont’s executive order, any person in a public place who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

Overall, as of Monday, there are 1,678 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton with 579. There were 374 in Naugatuck, 279 in Ansonia, 228 in Seymour, 170 in Derby and 48 in Beacon Falls.

Data show that 473, or 28 percent, of the 1,678 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting.

According to NVHD’s Monday data, 176, or 36 percent, of the 473 individuals who have died because of Covid-19 complications are residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities. In Shelton, 255 of the 579 laboratory-confirmed cases are residents of such facilities.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 45,782, with 4,263 deaths from Covid-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped to 140.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, officials said, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 317 people are 80 and older; 154 are between 70 and 79; 228 are between 60 and 69; 247 are between 50 and 59; 224 are between 40 and 49; 209 are between 30 and 39; 165 are between 20 and 29; 32 between 10 and 19 years of age; and eight between ages 0 and 9.

