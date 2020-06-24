Shelton records second coronavirus-related death in three days

SHELTON — After going nearly a month without a coronavirus-related death, the city had its second in three days, according to data released by the Naugatuck Valley Health District Wednesday.

NVHD officials said the death was a woman in her 80s who was living in a Shelton nursing home. This latest death — only the second recorded in the city since May 24 — brings the total laboratory-confirmed Covid-19-related deaths to 111, with the probable deaths at 21, with the city’s total at 132.

“We extend our condolences to her family,” said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek

Overall, Shelton remains at 579 laboratory-confirmed positive tests, with no new cases in the past three days. There are 1,679 positive cases among six Valley communities, with only one new case overall reported over the past three days.

NVHD officials continue to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and continue to practice physical social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others if you must go out for essential errands.

Per Lamont’s executive order, any person in a public place who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

Data show that 473, or 28 percent, of the 1,679 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting.

According to NVHD’s Wednesday data, 178, or 36 percent, of the 473 individuals who have died because of Covid-19 complications are residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities. In Shelton, 255 of the 579 laboratory-confirmed cases are residents of such facilities.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 45,899, with 4,277 deaths from Covid-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 138. Overall, the state has performed more than 400,000 tests.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, officials said, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 339 people are 80 and older; 156 are between 70 and 79; 234 are between 60 and 69; 264 are between 50 and 59; 237 are between 40 and 49; 230 are between 30 and 39; 183 are between 20 and 29; 37 between 10 and 19 years of age; and nine between ages 0 and 9.

