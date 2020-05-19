Shelton records seven more coronavirus-related deaths

SHELTON — Seven more city residents — six residents of nursing homes, another a male in his 40s — have died with coronavirus-related complications, according to health district data released Monday.

In Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Monday, Covid-19-related cases in Shelton reached 478. The city’s laboratory-confirmed Covid-19-related deaths now stand at 101, with probable cases at 24.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the individuals who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19 complications,” said NVHD Health Director Jessica Stelmaszek, adding that while Monday’s report includes a high number of deaths, these occurred between April 24 and May 15.

The increase in the city’s death toll comes two days before Gov. Ned Lamont's projected phase 1 reopening on May 20. While outdoor restaurants are the hallmark of the phase 1 plan, some other services will also be open for business.

NVHD officials continue to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and continue to practice physical social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others if you must go out for essential errands.

To minimize the amount of people who can potentially be exposed, designate one person per household as the person who will do the grocery shopping or other essential errands. If you must go out in public, please wear a cloth face covering.

Per Lamont’s executive order, any person in a public place who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

In addition, individuals must use a mask or cloth face covering when using the services of any taxi, hired car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

Overall, as of Monday, there are 1,422 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton. There were 332 in Naugatuck, 230 in Ansonia, 202 in Seymour, 138 in Derby and 42 in Beacon Falls.

Data shows that 408, or 29 percent, of the 1,422 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 206 of Shelton’s 478 confirmed Covid-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

According to NVHD’s Monday data, 148, or 36 percent, of the 408 individuals have died due to Covid-19 complications are residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 38,116 — 14,436 of which sit in Fairfield County — with 3,449 deaths from Covid-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped 17 to 920.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for Covid-19 around the time of death, said Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Of the Valley laboratory-confirmed Covid-19-related deaths, 112 were people 80 and older, 37 were between 70 and 79, 12 were between 60 and 69 years of age, one was between 50 and 59, and two was between 40 and 49.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 285 people are 80 and older; 141 are between 70 and 79; 210 are between 60 and 69; 222 are between 50 and 59; 207 are between 40 and 49; 190 are between 30 and 39; 138 are between 20 and 29; 23 between 10 and 19 years of age; and six between ages 0 and 9.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive Covid-19 cases by town.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com