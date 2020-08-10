Shelton registrars: Polls are ready for in-person voting

SHELTON — Those residents who did not submit absentee ballots can hit the polls for the presidential primaries Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Republican Registrar of Voters Pete Pavone said the office is following all COVID-19 guidelines mandated by the Secretary of the State’s office, and the polling places are being prepared today for tomorrow’s primaries.

“We have spread things out and have plexiglass shields at each station,” said Pavone, adding that the city has plenty of workers to man all polling places.

This comes as the office prepares for the Democratic and Republican Presidential primaries on Tuesday. Voting locations for Elizabeth Shelton School for Ward 1; Shelton Intermediate School for Ward 2; Long Hill School for Ward 3; and Mohegan School for Ward 4.

