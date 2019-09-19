Shelton reps demand Dems fix grocery tax

State Rep. Jason Perillo testified on behalf of the House Republican Caucus on Tuesday, March 19, in support of a caucus proposal to reduce the abuse of state benefits.

House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday, Sept. 18, called upon Gov. Ned Lamont to bring the legislature into special session to fix a piece of legislation passed in the Democrat state budget that created new taxes on hundreds of grocery store foods, and also substantially increased taxes on prepared meals.

Recently, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) released an advisory statement clarifying the long list of restaurant meals and food items the Democrat-approved 7.35% tax will be applied to, including dozens of products that have not previously been taxed. DRS also clarified that the total 7.35% tax rate will be effective in grocery stores, “which previously taxed meals in a different manner than other eating establishments.

The new law is set to take effect on Oct. 1.

"We are with the growing number of Connecticut residents who have called, commented on Facebook, or emailed about their disapproval with this grocery tax,” said state Rep. Ben McGorty. “The majority party should listen to the people and get back to Hartford to fix this huge tax increase.”

“We don’t need a meeting with DRS to prevent this tax increase,” added state Rep. Jason Perillo, “we can go back into a special session and do what is right by changing this law. It is clear that the people of Connecticut don’t want this tax to move forward.”

The House of Representatives need 76 members to sign a petition to force a special session and the state Senate would need 19 petition signatures.

According to DRS, in addition to many beverages, examples of “Meals” that will be taxed at 7.35% in eating establishments and grocery stores includes, but is not limited to, sandwiches, grinders, and wraps; popsicles, ice cream cones; salads sold at salad bars; macaroni and potato salads; donuts, muffins, rolls, bagels, pastries and cookies; pies or cakes by the slice; chips, popcorn, kettle corn, nuts, trail mix, crackers, snack cakes, or other snack foods; pizza, whole or by the slice; cooked chicken sold by the piece, buckets of chicken and whole cooked chickens; hot dogs served on a bun or heated; all beverages provided with the sale of a taxable meal; hot buffet foods; cooked to order food; any other snack foods kept warm for purchase, and more.