Shelton resident, U.S. Navy musician plays flute during special naval event

U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Rachael Dobosz of Shelton, who is assigned to the Navy Band Great Lakes from the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO), recently played the flute during a performance at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Hospital during the recent Minneapolis Navy Week earlier this month.

Navy Week focuses a variety of outreach assets, equipment and personnel on a single city for a week-long series of events. During a Navy Week, 75 to 100 outreach events are occur in participation with corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service and diversity organizations throughout the city.