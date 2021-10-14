Skip to main content
Shelton resident, U.S. Navy musician plays flute during special naval event

U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Rachael Dobosz, who is from Shelton, Conn., and who is assigned to Navy Band Great Lakes from the Navy Office of Community Outreach, NAVCO, recently plays the flute instrument, while performing at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Hospital during the recent Minneapolis Navy Week. The week was Sept. 26, through Oct. 2. Dobosz, left, is shown with other musicians at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital during the Navy Week.

Contributed photo

U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Rachael Dobosz of Shelton, who is assigned to the Navy Band Great Lakes from the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO), recently played the flute during a performance at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Hospital during the recent Minneapolis Navy Week earlier this month.

Navy Week focuses a variety of outreach assets, equipment and personnel on a single city for a week-long series of events. During a Navy Week, 75 to 100 outreach events are occur in participation with corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service and diversity organizations throughout the city.

The Navy Band Great Lakes ceremony performing group also provides musical support for military and public engagements throughout an 11 state area of responsibility including all, or parts of: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The musicians who participate perform more than 550 missions per year through support for military ceremonies, student education and public performances.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone, and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity, and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong, and ready Navy.