Shelton resident earns National Merit Commended honor

SHELTON — Fairfield Prep senior and Shelton resident Matt Hansen has received a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Competition.

Commended students have placed among the top 50,000 scorers out of more than 1.5 million nationwide test takers on the 2019 PSAT.

This recognition supports Hansen’s academic career at Fairfield Prep, where he has earned the highest grade in every class. Hansen is Summa Cum Laude, a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and is the recipient of the Dartmouth Book Award.

Within Prep’s Campus Ministry program, Hansen has served as an usher, lector and eucharistic minister at school Masses while also attending a Kairos Retreat and the Ignatian Family Teach-In in Washington, D.C. He was named co-chair of Fairfield Prep's annual freshman retreat, an event with 300 participants and leaders. He is also an altar server at his home parish, and he trains new servers for Masses.

At school, he has been on the varsity track and freshman soccer teams. He volunteers at school for events such as the open house and entrance exams for prospective students. He has also volunteered service for the Spooner House in Shelton, the Hero Box project, and went on an Urban Plunge immersion trip.