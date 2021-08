Desiree Wolfe of Shelton has been named chair of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame’s Board of Trustees.

Wolfe replaces Sandra Vigliotti Senich, who served as the organization’s chairman for two years. Wolfe has been a member of the organization’s since 2014.

“CWHF is the state’s premier resource for women’s history and I am thrilled to be leading the organization,” Wolfe said. “CWHF honors women who have contributed their talents, not only to Connecticut but to our nation and the world.

“We strive to share these stories in the classroom and communities, so that future generations gain confidence in their dreams for the future,” Wolfe added. “We want both young women and men to look at these women as role models and believe in their own unlimited potential.”

Wolfe is the director of product management for Webster Bank, with responsibility over the product development, direct marketing and product analytics for the deposits, lending and payments product lines within the bank’s consumer, and small business segments.

Prior to the bank, Wolfe has held product, and marketing leadership roles at the global fintech, and payments company Fiserv, the bank Chase and the advertising company Foote Cone & Belding.

“We are thrilled to welcome Desiree as our incoming Chair,” Sarah Smith Lubarsky, executive director of the organization, said.

“Desiree has been deeply involved in the Hall for many years and will bring her experience and vision for the future to help us move forward. We are deeply grateful for her time and commitment to the organization,” Lubarsky added.

Wolfe earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and her graduate degree from the Columbia Business School. Wolfe also serves as the chair of the deposits and payments committee of the Consumer Bankers Association and as a member of the BAI Research Executive Council. She has received the “40 Under 40” and “Champion for Celebrating Diversity” awards, both from the Fairfield County (Connecticut) Business Journal.

Lubarsky said the mission of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) honors the achievements of women by celebrating their legacies and telling their powerful stories, inspiring women and girls to realize their own limitless potential.

Founded in 1994 in Hartford, the organization is a provider of innovative educational programs, and tools that inspire women, and girls to believe in their unlimited potential. The organization’s 133 inductees, according to Lubarsky, are role models for women of all ages - and their stories are proof of all that women can accomplish.

Each year through the organization’s initiatives, 65,000 women, and girls see what’s possible, and become empowered to take an active role in shaping their future.

The organization’s website, www.cwhf.org, is a “Virtual Hall” where visitors can explore all that the organization has to offer. To join the organization via social media, find and like ctwomen on Facebook, and follow @ctwomen on Twitter.