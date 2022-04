SHELTON — Jeaneen Buchanan has been elected new regent for the 2022 -2025 term with the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter members come primarily from Shelton, Derby, Trumbull, Monroe, and surrounding towns.

“I’m excited about leading this great group of women dedicated to performing community service,” said Buchanan, a Shelton resident for some three decades.

Buchanan said she plans to bring interesting topics and speakers to chapter meetings with some meetings open to the public.

She said she also looking forward to Flag Day in June with plans to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary. She hopes to raise enough funds to purchase a bronze plaque honoring our Revolutionary War patriots, especially those who lived in the surrounding area.

Buchanan is active in the community as an AARP Smart Driver instructor, second Vice President of the Shelton Historical Society, and a member of the Elks. She also coordinated the DAR Day of Service at Long Hill Cemetery to take pictures of tombstones to be added to FindAGrave to aid genealogists; she also volunteers at Thomas Merton Center preparing lunches and has been a SRH-MS Chapter member since 2017.

For more information on the chapter, visit http://sarahriggshumphreysdar.org/.