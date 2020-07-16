Shelton residents can weigh in on charter revision plan

SHELTON — Residents have two options for offering opinions on proposed charter revisions.

The Board of Aldermen will be holding a public hearing on the Charter Revision Commission’s proposed revisions to the city charter on Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m.

People can attend the meeting in the City Hall auditorium or watch live on the city’s website.

Those attending at City Hall can offer their views. But those not wishing or unable to attend the live meeting can still have their voices heard. Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr. said residents can submit comments via email to the aldermen’s clerk at boaclerk@cityofshelton.org.

All comments must be submitted no later than 24 hours prior to the July 23 public hearing for submission into the record.

This is the next step in the revision process. After the hearing, any changes made by the aldermen must go back to the Charter Revision Commission for consideration and vote. Then a final document will be submitted to the aldermen for a vote, which must be done prior to Sept. 3 in order to be on the November ballot.

Any changes must be approved by the voters come November.

The debate over what to change in the charter has been heated. The revisions receiving the bulk of opposition included eliminating the Board of Apportionment and Taxation and transferring those financial responsibilities to the aldermen, the city’s fiscal authority.

The commission also increased majority party maximums — highlighted with a Board of Education shift from a near even political split — five to four — to a heavily weighted six to three. The Planning and Zoning Commission would also be expanded from six to seven members.

Another revision proposes increasing the level of bonding the Board of Aldermen can do without a referendum from 2 percent to 3 percent.

The commission also standardized the term length of most appointed boards and commissions — and the elected Library Board — to four years. The Board of Education members will continue to have two-year terms.

