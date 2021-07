The following Shelton residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Heather Garrett and Maggie Howard, both of Shelton, were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University. Garrett is a biology major. Howard is a marketing major.

Haley Gould, a early childhood education major from Shelton, made the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University.

Rafal Waszkiewicz of Shelton was named to the Kennesaw State University President's List for the spring 2021 semester.

Hayleigh Evans and Alessandro Amoedo, both of Shelton, made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University. Evans is majoring in English. Amoedo is majoring in international business.

Luis E. De Camps, Cassie Ruth Laprise, Brian A. Berritto and Kyle Hunter Young, all of Shelton, were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Western New England University.

Sidney Shanahan of Shelton was named to the College of Charleston spring 2021 President's List. Shanahan is majoring in dance and business administration.

Seven Shelton residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Springfield College. Elizabeth Casinelli is majoring in communication sciences and disorders. Elizabeth Herlihy is majoring in criminal justice. Natalia Wilson is majoring in health science/occupational therapy. Mia Dioguardi is majoring in health science/pre-physician assistant. Kevin Platt is majoring in health science/pre-physician assistant. Michael Casinelli is majoring in health science and pre-physical therapy. Emily Scinto is majoring in sociology.

James McLaughlin and Kimberly Rodrigues, both of Shelton, were named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

Three Shelton residents recently graduated from Springfield College. Nicole Pain earned a master of science degree in occupational therapy. Latina Brame has earned a master of social work degree. Emily Scinto has earned a bachelor of science degree in sociology.

Olivia Peterson, a member of the Class of 2024 majoring in electrical and computer engineering, was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.

Leya Vohra of Shelton has been named to the American International College (AIC) dean's list for spring 2021 semester.

Seven Shelton residents have been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester. Christopher Calabrese, Victoria Dobrzycki and Daniel Persico earned highest honors; Chandler Duhaime, Hannah Cehovsky and Charles Chagnon earned high honors; and Sophie Molitoris earned honors.

Kevin Do and Ashley Mowka, both of Shelton, made the dean’s list at DeSales University for the spring semester. Do is majoring in biology and healthcare administration. Mowka is majoring in medical studies.

Zoe Rogers of Shelton, a junior business administration and psychology major, was named to the Saint Michael’s College dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.