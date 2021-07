The following Shelton residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Megan Yu Zhu Duffy was named to the President's List at Norwich University for the spring 2021 semester:

Joelle B. Cote was named to The University of Scranton's dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. Cote is a junior occupational therapy major in the University's Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Kayla Hammond earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the spring 2021 semester.

Nicole Schell was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Schell was initiated at University of Bridgeport.

Jared Patrick Newall graduated cum laude from Western New England University with a degree in accounting.

Michael Denihan was named to the Siena College President's List for the spring 2021 semester.

Nicole Kopec and Daniel Persson were named to the University of Saint Joseph dean's list for spring 2021 semester.

Kelly Sou graduated from Emerson College with a degree in media arts production.

Dakota Kosiorek, a Shelton resident and student at Platt Technical High School in Milford, recently earned the high school silver medal in technical computer applications at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships. The championships were held virtually from June 14-24. More than 3,700 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world.

Andrew Magel and Brian Helfrich were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of the Holy Cross. Magel is majoring in biology. Helfrich is majoring in economics.

Colleen Rauser was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Rauser is majoring in paralegal studies.

Six local residents graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University this spring 2021 semester. Kathryn Arena graduated summa cum laude with a degree in communication. Sarah Bishop graduated summa cum laude with a degree in biology. An Nguyen graduated with a degree in computer science. Olivia Puleo graduated cum laude with a degree in business administration. Ryan Taylor graduated with a degree in physical education. Lex White graduated with a degree in communication.

Lydia Kellogg was named to the dean's list at Wheaton College for the spring 2021 semester.

Danielle Farmer was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2021 spring Semester. Farmer is in the chemistry program.