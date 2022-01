The following Shelton residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

David Wells, Elizabeth Casinelli, Elizabeth Herlihy, Kaylee Gura, Natalia Wilson, Mia Dioguardi, Kevin Platt, John DeRosa and Julia Jacob each made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Springfield College.

Leya Vohra has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at American International College (AIC).

Kimberly Rodrigues and Lauren Wokanovicz were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

John Michael Recker, a junior majoring in civil engineering, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Brooke Roberts, Brianna Leone, Joseph Davis and Shannon Brennan have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Delaware.

Mike Denihan was named to the Siena College President's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Sean Miller graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in economics as a part of fall 2021 class.

Emmanuelle Villareal was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Colin Mengold has been named to the Plymouth State University President's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Nicole Frese has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at The College of Saint Rose. Frese is majoring in communications.

Maggie Howard was named to the President's List at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2021 semester. Howard is a marketing major.

Julia Szczesna, Shannon Mercier and Grace Tomasko made the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University.

Brian Helfrich was named to the College of the Holy Cross Fall 2021 dean's list. A member of the Class of 2022, Helfrich is majoring in economics.

Ashley Kichar, Samantha Norris, Alec Antunes, Haley Foothorap, Diana Mazza and Allyssa Verdicchio made the dean’s list for fall 2021 semester at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Sarah Ullyett, Kaitlyn Lupia and Karina Friend made the fall 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College.

Jake Iadarola, Lindsey Iadarola and Jane Kosturko were each named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Curry College.