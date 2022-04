The following Shelton residents earned academic accolades this past school year.

Jenna Sabia, a Health Science OT major, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Saint Francis University.

Dakota Kosiorek was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester. Kosiorek is in the bioinformatics and computational biology program.

Alexandra Gombar and Racquel Hamilton made the President’s List and dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Goodwin University. Eric Diaz and Taylor Keith of Shelton made the dean’s list.

Alexander Ozonoff made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Duke University.