Shelton residents help douse, then escape Buck Hill Road blaze

SHELTON — Residents escaped a lightning-caused fire in their Buck Hill Road home, but not before helping dousing a bulk of the blaze, according to fire officials.

Shelton Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said some 20 firefighters from Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 arrived at the structure fire about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; Company 5 — with its tanker — was dispatched since Buck Hill Road is a non-hydrant area.

“Upon arrival of fire units, a slight smoke condition was visible from the rear of the home,” said Wilson. “Fire crews stretched an attack hose to the interior of the home and found a small fire in the ceiling. Crews were able to extinguish the fire without causing additional damage to the home.”

No injuries were reported.

Wilson said the residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to knock down a bulk of the blaze before the fire department arrived.

Fire Marshal James Tortora said a lightning strike caused the fire. Damage was confined to wiring and a few structural walls; the residence also sustained minor smoke damage.

Three engines, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded. Firefighters, under the command of Assistant Chief Joe Constantino, were on the scene for about 45 minutes conducting overhaul and ventilating the home, said Wilson.

