Shelton residents may apply to TEAM for energy assistance

Energy assistance is a program that helps people having difficulty paying the cost of heating their home.

Through an intake and assessment process, Energy Assistance staff determine how TEAM and its services can best help lower energy costs. The goal of this program is to keep households warm and safe during the winter months.

Now is the time to think about applying to TEAM Inc. for assistance with winter heating costs. Families and individuals seeking financial help to offset their winter heating bills may now apply.

Applicants are deemed eligible based on review of their total household gross income, such as job earnings, unemployment compensation, social security, pension etc.; household size; and liquid assets.

If an applicant is approved for assistance, TEAM will make a direct payment to their home utility heating provider or will pay for one or more fuel deliveries, based on eligibility, starting in November.

Both homeowners and renters who are residents of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Milford, Orange, Oxford, Seymour, Shelton, and Woodbridge can apply for energy assistance from TEAM.

To schedule an appointment with TEAM Energy Assistance, call 203-736-5420 and follow prompts for Energy Assistance, or email energy@teaminc.org.

TEAM Inc. is a private, 501(c) 3 non-profit corporation whose mission is to strengthen our community by educating, supporting and empowering individuals and families. TEAM programs serve the communities of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Milford, Naugatuck, Orange, Oxford, Shelton, Seymour, Waterbury and Woodbridge.

For more information about TEAM Inc., visit www.Teaminc.org.