Shelton retaliated against city union, labor board rules

SHELTON — The city dealt directly with, and later retaliated against, four part-time employees who were in line to become full-time unionized highway department workers, according to a state labor board ruling.
The Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, in a decision dated Dec. 27, found the city violated the Municipal Employee Relations Act in its dealing with Teamsters Union 145 and four part-time employees — Steven Nagy, Robert Sura, Carlos Jimenez and Jacob Martin — in its offer to give the four full-time positions in the highway department.