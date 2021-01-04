Skip to main content
Shelton rings in 2021 with fireworks display

Brian Gioiele
SHELTON — The city rang in 2021 with a bang.

Mayor Mark Lauretti spearheaded the city hosting a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve beginning at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Lauretti said his goal was to offer residents an “uplifting event,” and allow everyone to start 2021 on a positive note and “get rid of 2020.”

