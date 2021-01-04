Shelton rings in 2021 with fireworks display

12 1of12Fireworks are held to help ring in the new year at Veterans’ Riverwalk Park in Shelton on Thursday. At left, Madison Lendroth, 7, enjoys the fireworks.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 2of12Andrea Wagner of Derby, above, and a couple at right take in the fireworks at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton New Year’s Eve Thursday to ring in the new year.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 3of12Fireworks are held to help ring in the new year at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 4of12Madison Lendroth, 7, enjoys fireworks which were held to help ring in the new year at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 5of12Jason Edwards, of Ansonia, takes photos of the fireworks held to help ring in the new year at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 6of12Before a New Year's Eve fireworks show, Taras Polishchuk, of Shelton, takes a stroll with his wife Galyna and son Max, 3, at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 7of12A couple enjoys fireworks which were held to help ring in the new year at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 8of12Fireworks are held to help ring in the new year at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 9of12Fireworks are held to help ring in the new year at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 10of12Andrea Wagner , of Derby, enjoys fireworks which were held to help ring in the new year at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 11of12Small crowds gather to watch a fireworks show which was held to help ring in the new year at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 12of12Small crowds gather to watch a fireworks show which was held to help ring in the new year at Veterans' Riverwalk Park in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less SHELTON — The city rang in 2021 with a bang. Mayor Mark Lauretti spearheaded the city hosting a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve beginning at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Lauretti said his goal was to offer residents an “uplifting event,” and allow everyone to start 2021 on a positive note and “get rid of 2020.” brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com